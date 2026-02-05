Anti-discrimination bill passes the House with super-majority vote

BOISE, Idaho — On Thursday, the Idaho House of Representatives passed House Bill 557, a bill banning local anti-discrimination laws and ordinances, with a supermajority vote of 53 in favor, 16 against, and one absent.

During the hearing, the bill's sponsor, Rep. Bruce Skaug (R - District 10), used various examples to show how the ordinances have resulted in unnecessary litigation and personal conflicts.

Rep. Richard Cheatum (R - District 28A) was one of the few republicans to oppose the bill, saying that local governments should have the right to "determine their own future."

Rep. Illana Rubel (D - District 18) also opposed the bill, saying that local protections help Idaho attract the best talent to the Gem State.

The bill now moves to the Senate, where it will receive a floor vote. If passed with a 2/3 majority by the Senate, HB-557 would become law without facing a possible veto from Governor Brad Little.

