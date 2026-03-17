Idaho House passes bill updating parental consent rules for minors’ medical care

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho House members unanimously voted on Monday to advance a parental rights bill that addresses emergency medical care for children.

House Bill 860 clarifies a 2024 law that requires parents in Idaho to give consent before their children can receive medical care. The new measure adds exceptions to allow for non-emergency first aid to be given without parental approval and ensures that minors in urgent situations can get care even if parents can’t be reached.

The bill also updates rules around the 988 Idaho crisis and suicide hotline, allowing the hotline to provide help to minors who call. Supporters say these changes address gaps in the 2024 law that have prevented teens from getting help during mental health crises, which lawmakers said was never the intent of the original law.

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Representative Barbara Ehardt, the bill’s sponsor, said lawmakers worked for two years to refine the law with input from hospitals, schools, and youth advocates.

The bill now moves to the Senate for further consideration.

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