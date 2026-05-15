Agriculture issues creating a split among Idaho's GOP ahead of May Primary

IDAHO — Social issues versus the state’s most important industry: It’s a battle for the heart of the Republican Party that could play out in the coming primary election.

Two Republican politicians say they’re being targeted for their opposing political views surrounding agriculture.

And some in the AG industry say it's time for a change.

Agriculture issues creating divide in GOP

In Eastern Idaho it’s a tale of two politicians.

Senator Glenneda Zuiderveld recently told Idaho News 6's Lorien Nettleton a group of dairies is targeting her husband's livelihood over her immigration enforcement positions.

“It is retaliation against us and we knew there was a chance that would happen and a lot of it has to do with my stance on illegal immigration,” said Zuiderveld.

RELATED: Idaho senator accuses dairies of retaliation; industry says it’s free-market choice

And Representative Stephanie Mickelsen, a farm owner, says she was targeted for her views on protecting farm workers.

“I simply said immigrants do bring value to our community and we need to be thoughtful when making these policies,” said Mickelsen

Both politicians say they paid a price for their positions.

Zuiderveld says the loss is costing her family an estimated 125-thousand dollars in commissions each year.

Mickelsen says threats and calls to immigration authorities led to repeated inspections of her farm. She says each inspection found her in compliance although one worker was arrested for another crime. We reached out to multiple immigration enforcement offices for verification but have not heard back.

These stories reflect a growing tension between politicians focused on national social issues and those who say Idaho's agricultural industry needs more attention at the statehouse.

Fifth generation Rancher Jared Brackett says agricultural voters are ready to make their voices heard at the ballot box.

“When you get too far from your constituents and you’re not listening to people who put you there we have the right and the duty to take you out,” said Brackett.

Strong words from a rancher who says Idaho Agriculture has had enough of issues that don’t support their industry.

“I’m very hopeful we’re going to change some things this primary season. Ag is king in Idaho,” said Brackett.

Zuiderveld says agriculture may be king in Idaho, but she calls the tactics being used against her unfair.

“To me it feels like mafia tactics that’s what it feels like,” said Zuiderveld.

Choosing who to do business with is a protected form of free speech in the U.S. But Brackett says immigration isn't really what this is all about.

"Immigration can be an issue but I think for Ag in general it’s a pretty small issue compared to some of the other things they have voted on," and Brackett adds that this election, politicians who ignore the needs of AG do so at their own peril, “Maybe think for themselves not do a group think. Not listen to a tank in DC or wherever … listen to your constituents.”

