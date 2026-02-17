Peregrine Fund announces first two condor eggs of the 2026 season

BOISE, Idaho — The Peregrine Fund announced that their propagation facility in Boise has its first confirmed California Condor eggs of the 2026 season.

On the organization's Facebook page, they confirmed that one egg was laid on January 31st and the other on February 4th.

According to The Peregrine Fund's website, the California Condor is critically endangered and is at a high risk of going extinct in the wild.

"In 1982, only 22 California Condors were left in the world. With the help of biologists, they now number over 500, with more than half flying free in the wild," they note on their website.

The biggest threat to the California Condors is lead poisoning.

The Peregrine Fund aims to spread awareness about the decline of raptor species through community engagement at their visitor center, the World Center for Birds of Prey.

The center has live bird programs Tuesday through Sunday. To find event information, visit the organization's website.