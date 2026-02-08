The World Center for Birds of Prey and the Peregrine Fund have several unique events coming up, starting with the Superb Owl.

In this live demonstration, Rachel Daniel introduced us to Oliver as we watched the Verreaux's Eagle Owl fly around the Open Skye Theater, giving people a chance to learn about this species of owl.

WATCH | Check out the video to see more of Oliver's performance—

Superb Owl highlights the Verreaux's Eagle Owl at the World Center for Birds of Prey

"It was wonderful, the trainer was excellent, and she seemed to know so much about that particular owl," said Susan Hook, who came out to see the show. "I think it is amazing."

Daniel has spent around a decade doing raptor education all over the country, but she says working for the World Center for Birds of Prey has been a dream job because of all she gets to do.

"I get to come out and do programs, I get to do training with the birds and be their primary caretakers," said Daniel. "All of the best stuff that I love to do."

The Superb Owl show featured three different demonstrations with three different owls. Daniel showcased Oliver the Verreaux's Eagle Owl.

"Oliver is our Verreaux’s Eagle Owl, also sometimes referred to as milky eagle owl or great eagle owl," said Daniel. "They are characterized by a milky coloration on their face, it's the only owl with pink distinctive eyelids, and they often have a light colored beak with a blue sear on their front."

They were going to have Oliver pick the Super Bowl winner, but Oliver had other plans as people enjoyed watching Oliver fly around the theater, and his two favorite spots were on top of a light post and on one of the roofs where he walked around.

"When we were watching him walk, I was pretty sure he was going to keep going," said Hook. "It looked like he was going to fly off, but she had him really well trained."

It's another example of a program that the World Center of Birds of Prey puts together to get people to care about raptors, as this non-profit has found that is the best way to conserve raptors all over the world.

"There is nothing like the moment when you bring out a bird, and people go wow," said Daniel. "That is the moment we all kind of live for, and it is what causes changes and behaviors that ultimately lead to more conservation."

The next event will be next on Saturday, February 14, and it's called Talons-Tines Day. They will host Family Field Trip Weekends the following weekend, and on the Saturday before Easter, it will be Eggstravaganza.