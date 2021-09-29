Watch
Yellowstone: Exposure killed man at lake, no sign of brother

<i>East shore of Shoshone Lake.</i>
Posted at 4:00 PM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 18:00:06-04

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — Yellowstone National Park officials say an autopsy has determined that a man whose body was found on the shore of a lake died of hypothermia.

The body of 67-year-old Mark O'Neill, of Chimacum, Washington, was found on Sept. 20 on the eastern shore of Shoshone Lake. O'Neill's brother, 74-year-old Kim Crumbo, of Ogden, Utah, remains missing.

The men were on a four-night backcountry trip and reported overdue. Park officials said Wednesday they will continue to look for Crumbo as conditions allow. A vacant campsite was found on the lake’s south side.

Shoshone Lake averages 48 degrees, a temperature that can be deadly within half an hour.

