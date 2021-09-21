One man dead, one missing near Shoshone Lake in Yellowstone National Park

Park search and rescue crews say they have found the body of a Washington man along the east shore of Shoshone Lake in Yellowstone National Park on Monday.

Mark O'Neill, 67 from Chimacum, Washington, and his half-brother Kim Crumbo, 74 or Ogden, Utah were reported overdue by a family member on Sunday, according to a news release. The two were on a four-night backcountry trip to Shoshone Lake.

Search and rescue efforts continue with 10 crew members on foot to find Crumbo. Grand Teton National Park interagency ship and crew are also helping with air operations, according to the release.

On Sunday, park crews found a vacant campsite with gear on the south side of the lake. They also found a canoe, paddle, PFD and other personal belongings on the east shore of the lake.

Both O’Neill and Crumbo are National Park Service (NPS) retirees, and Crumbo is a former Navy Seal.

Yellowstone officials say the incident is still under investigation and updates will be provided when it is appropriate. The public is asked to stay away from any law enforcement personnel, equipment, vehicles and their activity for the safety of the public in the remote area and to protect the integrity of the work.