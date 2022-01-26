Tamarack offers a free day pass for people who have season passes at other Idaho mountains

DONNELLY, Idaho — Tamarack Mountain has released a unique promotion that will allow skiers and snowboarders to hit the slopes for free at Tamarack if they have a season pass at any other Idaho ski resort.

All people have to do is present a season pass at Tamarack Outfitters, the new ski rental and retail shop in the Village for a free day pass at any point for the rest of the season giving people a chance to check out this mountain and all the changes.

It seems there is always an update at Tamarack, with the latest news being the announcement of the Seven Devils Pub, a multi-level bar named after one of the original establishments at Tamarack and it's expected to open in December of 2022.

"We have done a lot of work in the last few years with the Village being significantly completed now," said Scott Turlington of Tamarack Resort. "Five restaurants opened up, the Wildwood lift, it’s exciting to see and we want to share that with others.”

We have previously reported that Idaho has avoided a recent trend in the ski industry with corporations taking over resorts around the country, Idaho's mountains all remain locally owned and operated.

"Having other guests from other mountains come and experience what we offer I think there is sort of that rugged individualism that you get in Idaho within this industry," said Scott Turlington of Tamarack Resort. "It is a tight nit industry and so we felt like it was the Idaho way."

Our Lynsey Amundson went up to Tamarack in January for the West Mountain Showdown and Tamarack has other competitions on the horizon with a USUSA Slopestyle competition slated for the weekend of February 5 and another on March 5, they will also host Grom Games for children under 13-years-old on March 26.

"That has been a really positive opportunity to bring in not only competitors from the local area, but also outside to participate in some of these events we are having," said Turlington.

Tamarack is also looking forward to the McCall Winter Carnival which begins on Friday, for the first time they will be participating by building an ice sculpture.

"Watching that being built is pretty cool to see and the winter carnival is always great," said Turlington. "It is a great event that is a great draw and we are excited to be a part of that."