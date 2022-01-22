Night skiing highlights the beauty of Bogus Basin's non-profit status

BOISE, Idaho — Bogus Basin is one of just a handful of non-profit ski resorts in the country, a trend over the last decade showcases how ski areas are merging into corporate conglomerates, the largest is Vail Resorts which runs 37 different resorts.

With so many mountains losing that local feel we are lucky here in Idaho as all of the mountains in the Gem State are locally owned, and Bogus Basin takes it one step farther as one of only nine non-profit resorts in the country.

Skiers and snowboarders reap the rewards from Bogus Basin's status as a non-profit from their investment into snow-making equipment, new lifts, upgraded parking lots, more snow removal equipment, the mountain coaster and a focus on summer recreation.

But their night operation showcases the non-profit status as well, last year Bogus Basin added an extra hour for night skiing and General Manager Brad Wilson told us they lose money on night skiing except on Friday and Saturday nights.

However, night skiing is about expanding the accessibility for skiers and snowboarders, mountain stays open until ten every day of the week.

"As someone who works every day, it is nice to be able to come up here during the night and still enjoy almost the entire mountain," said snowboarder Daniel Fay.

Bogus Basin has one of the largest night operations with 20 lit runs on over 200 acres serviced by four different lifts, a night season passes is also one of the best deals in the ski industry at $129.

Anthony Bonner grew up in Chicago, but also spent time in Boise as a kid, he learned how to snowboard at Bogus Basin at the age of eight and now enjoys sharing his passion for the sport with his friends from Illinois.

"Sharing snowboarding with friends that have never done it is so much fun because there are so many laughs," said Bonner.

Bonner and his friends chose night skiing because they could ride for two nights for the price of one day ticket, it goes back to the mountain's slogan non-profit all good.

"They have such good equipment the lifts are really good they just got a new snow machine that cuts into the side of the mountain so driving up has been way safer this year which is super cool," said Bonner. "It is just a great place and ski or snowboard."

Bogus Basin recently purchased a new Stewart and Stevenson RSS 1000, they say it can do the job of three snowplows which frees those up to better clear the parking lots.