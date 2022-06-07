Idaho bats positive for fungus causing 'white-nose syndrome' for first time

Six bats in Idaho tested positive for the fungus that causes "white-nose syndrome," a deadly disease for bats, for the first time in more than 10 years of testing.

Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced the bats from Minnetonka Cave in Bear Lake County tested positive for the fungus and are the first bats to test positive since testing began more than a decade ago, according to IDFG.

"We’re extremely concerned, but not surprised by this discovery,” said Rita Dixon, Idaho Fish and Game’s State Wildlife Action Plan Coordinator. "The fungus known as Pseudogymnoascus destructans, or Pd, and white-nose syndrome are found in neighboring states, and despite our best efforts to keep it out of Idaho, the fungus is now here."

Officials detected the fungus in the bats but none of the bats have yet developed white-nose syndrome, according to IDFG. The fungus is not believed to affect humans, pets livestock or other wildlife, according to IDFG.