Idaho Mammoth Cave opening new natural history museum

SHOSHONE, Idaho — The Idaho Mammoth cave and Shoshone Bird Museum of Natural History is opening the Richard Arthur Olsen Museum of Natural History June 11.

The collection was owned by Richard Olsen and given to his daughter Katie Olsen after he passed away in 2019. Now the museum will stand to commemorate his passion for adventure and collection.

Katie Olsen has owned the site for three years and is excited for the opening of the new exhibit.

Isaiah Sharp

“It’s been a lot of work the last three years. A lot of sweat blood and tears to get this going. Just being able to finish it for my father, because it was his last project and then to be able to share it with the world and to be able to name it after him is something that is really special to us,” she said.

Hundreds of pieces from war flags, fossils, and taxidermy lions, bears, and alligators will be on display in the new building showcasing Richard's collections. All of this to highlight Richard's love for history.

“He was just absolutely fascinated and that’s what he wanted to share and inspire with other people is that same fascination,” said Katie Olsen.

Charles Drake is the on site manger for the lava cave and museum and says Richard always wanted people to learn more about different cultures around the world.

“His greatest passion was collecting and putting all of this together for people to enjoy all over the world,” Drake said.

"We are overjoyed to be able to share this wonderful collection that benefits local community's and visitors from around the world," Katie said in a statement. "Since our fathers passing, it has been our number one goal to carry on his legacy for love of nature and history. He was fascinated by the world around him and his desire to share the things he found and collected lead him to plan this additional museum of natural history. He was a great blessing to us all and his legacy needs to live on as a testimony of who he was."

For more information on Idaho's Mammoth Cave & Shoshone Bird Museum Of Natural History, click here.