Tamarack Resort makes skiing more accessible while bringing more upgrades to the mountain

Tamarack Resort targets December 9 as the opening day for skiers and snowboarders to hit the slopes this winter, that date can be shifted in either direction depending on what mother nature does in the next few weeks.

However, Tamarack bought six new automated Techno Aplin TT10 fan guns, this new snow making technology starts up and shuts down on its own while rotating like a fan.

"They can adjust the snow quality and the amount of moisture, wind direction and everything," said Wolfe Ashcroft who took us on a tour around the mountain. "They are amazing and they will improve our efficiency by approximately 30 percent, if not more."

Construction crew are working hard to finish the new Seven Devils Tap House by the time opening day rolls around and the new venue will offer a unique experience for those that like to relax on the mountain.

"Seven Devils is actually a digital pay as you go self serve beer wall with over 40 taps you can choose from as well as a full bar and food service," said Ashcraft. "It is going to be the apres place to hang out for sure."

Seven Devils was the original pub on the mountain and that history will be showcased in the new tap house, Ashcraft has been at Tamarack for 18-years and has seen the resort go into foreclosure and then make a strong comeback starting in 2018.

"I think that it has been an interesting story over that period of time, but more importantly where we are at now is where we are heading in the future," said Ashcraft.

Speaking of the future Tamarack is offering a free season pass for all Valley County and New Meadows K-12 students, they will offer a $299 season pass for their teachers, they didn't raise their price on the Boundless Pass, Idaho college students can buy a $199 mid-week pass and day passes ran $75 on the weekends and $55 midweek if skiers and snowboarders purchase those online 48 hours in advance.

"Accessibility is really important to us," said Ashcraft. "We live in the outdoors, we breathe the outdoors, we serve the outdoors and the folks that want to come and enjoy that with us and part of that process is making that accessible."

Tamarack also has new heated lockers and a robust event schedule to go along with some of the other changes that have happened over the past couple of years.

