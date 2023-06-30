Boise Mountain Bike Festival grows into two-day event celebrating the local biking community

BOISE, Idaho — The fourth annual Boise Mountain Bike Festival kicked off at Eagle Bike Park on Friday, the celebration will continue on Saturday at Bogus Basin.

This event was started by professional mountain biker Braydon Bringhurst, Kirk Cheney of Boise Trails and August Huckabee.

"There’s not one organization that is doing it all, everybody is doing something and that adds up making for just an amazing community," said Braydon Bringhurst. "It’s just in the air, the love for riding is just super cool."

Mountain bikers were flying through the air at Eagle Bike Park and while the riders continue to get better. This festival is also for people who want to learn how to mountain bike or to improve their skills.

"We obviously want this to be for everybody, whether you are a beginner or a professional rider," said Bringhurst. "We want you to come be part of the community, have fun, and enjoy two wheels instead of our differences."

The festival runs from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm at Bogus Basin on Saturday, offering clinics giving riders a chance to learn how to ride and learn how to perform maintenance on bikes. There is even a mental health panel.

It's also a good chance to find your community with cross-country group rides, adaptive group rides, veteran group rides, and women group rides, all in a family friendly event.

"The festival is amazing this year. I brought the whole family," said Josh Holt who has came over from Idaho Falls for every festival. "We are just making a whole weekend out of it to come hang out and enjoy the bike community."

The Boise Mountain Bike Festival collaborates with local shops, bike companies, and brands as they aim to raise $25,000 for local trail advocacy programs. Ryan Boyle came for the festival from Colorado representing Revel Bikes and he's a fan of the Eagle Bike Park.

"This place rocks, I wish this place was at home I would be here every day," said Boyle. "The jumps are awesome, the speed is great and the community is awesome. Everyone is out here having a blast, it is rad."

Tickets for Saturday cost $40, which is cheaper than a day pass for mountain bike lift service at Bogus Basin. Veterans, first responders, and teachers can attend for $20.

Every person gets a raffle ticket and a shot at $15,000 worth of amazing prizes. The event will finish up at 6:00 pm with the big air whip-off competition.