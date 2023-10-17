Oral arguments scheduled for "stay of execution" for convicted Idaho serial killer, Thomas Creech

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on November 2 regarding a request for clemency for convicted murderer Thomas Creech.

The date is just one week before Creech's scheduled execution date.

Creech's defense is asking to have his sentence reduced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Last week, a death warrant was served to Creech to fulfill the death row sentence he received in 1981 for killing fellow inmate, David Jensen.

Declarations in support of the reduced sentence were submitted with the clemency application, including statements of support from jail officials and even the judge who had issued the sentence in 1981.

Creech is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on November 8.

