Judge and prison staffers support the clemency request of Thomas Creech

The judge who sentenced Thomas Creech to death row, along with prison officials, prison nurses, guards, and others have submitted a declaration attached to the submitted clemency petition conveying they do not think Creech should be executed.

A news release issued by Deborah A. Czuba and the Federal Defender Services of Idaho states that Judge Robert Newhouse says that after spending over 40 years on death row "no purpose would be served by executing him now" is his declaration.

Prison staff agrees with Newhouse and asks for the Parole Commission to grant mercy to the inmate.

Creech, now 73 years old, has been on death row since 1981 for killing a fellow inmate, David Jensen. Creech had originally been sentenced to death after being convicted for two murders in 1974, although through appeal, that sentence was reduced to life in prison.

Prison officials submit that Creech is regretful and remorseful of his crimes, and while serving his time on death row has demonstrated stellar behavior, has mentored younger prisoners and helped them find better paths, has found faith, and has shown kindness and deep compassion for staff and fellow inmates.

The declarations express that spending the rest of his life in prison is enough punishment for Creech, with Newhouse adding that moving forward with the execution at this time would "just be an act of vengeance."