Opening day to Float the Boise still undetermined

BOISE, Idaho — One of Boise residents, and visitors, favorite things to do in the Summer is at the mercy of Mother Nature.

Between our crazy winter, early spring heat-up, and recent heavy rainfalls, Boise Parks and Recreation are still unable to set a date with the Boise will be open for floating.

In a press release issued by the city, Float The Boise partner agencies are still unsure if opening July 1 is feasible for Boise River floaters.

“Our team does not have the visibility on the river needed to clear out potentially dangerous hazards like fallen trees and branches until the river drops closer to typical float season range,” said Boise Fire Division Chief Paul Roberts. “We are working closely with water managers to try and anticipate when that mitigation can begin, but there are a variety of factors at play in the amount of water being released and our partnership understands those demands.”

Typically, the official float season begins in late June, though there have been a few years (notably 2019 and 2020) when the season didn't begin until well into July.

Officials are clear to point out that current river conditions remain dangerous, fast, and cold, advising people against floating at this time.

“We’re doing everything we can as a team to prepare our parks and coordinate staffing, shuttles and all the services the community expects so they are ready to go when things line up for the float season to start,” added Scott Koberg, Ada County Parks & Waterways Director.

Be sure to check the Float the Boise website before heading out to the river for updates.

