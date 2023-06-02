Boise outdoor pools open, creating a safer way for kids to cool off this summer

Boise Parks and Recreation opened all four of their outdoor pools on Friday, much to the delight of area youth.

Jumping into summer in a big way! Kids take advantage of the outdoor pools in Boise opening up. pic.twitter.com/GYic3dRV6b — Steve Dent (@idahodent) June 2, 2023

The four outdoor pools in Boise include the Natatorium off Warm Springs, Ivywild on the southeast side, Borah Pool on the Boise Bench and Fairmont on the west side.

The timing works out well, as kids just got out of school, especially while the Boise River remains dangerous running too swift and cold to float.

"Our lifeguards go through extensive training and they have all the necessary certifications," said Bonnie Shelton of the Parks and Rec Department. "We actually just went through a week of training where we invited schools from the community to come swim to prepare our lifeguards."

Each pool offers different amenities and the Natatorium, where we saw kids lined up before the pool even opened, has the hydrotube.

"I really like the slide, but I also like meeting new people at the pool," said a young lady named Shawa.

Families can purchase season passes for kids, adults, and senior citizens can get a pass for free. The hydrotube at the Natatorium does cost extra.

Boise Parks and Rec also features designated time for swimming laps, they have an open swim for preschoolers, kids can join a swim team and they also offer swimming lessons, although those are filling up quickly.

"This is the start of summer for parks and recreation, opening our public pools," said Shelton. "This is one of our biggest days and something that a lot of families look forward to."

“Yeah, I’m really glad it’s open because I can cool off in the summertime and just have some fun with friends," said a young lady name Lyra.

Meridian's outdoor pool opens on Monday and Nampa will open both of its outdoor pools on Saturday.

Other options for swimming include Quinn's Pond, Lucky Peak State Park, Eagle Island and Boise has several splash pads including a brand new one at Ann Morrison Park.

