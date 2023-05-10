New Website for Boise River recreators: FloatTheBoise.org

The city has announced the activation of a new website to get all the information you could want before heading out to play in the Boise River, Float the Boise.org.

The site offers a centralized place where users can get information about conditions, checklists, parking and rentals, etc. when looking to get out on the Boise River.

It also allows for a central location for recreators to check for warnings, hazards and current conditions of the river.

The site also says that the dates for the 2023 float season have yet to be determined.

Float the Boise is a partnership between Ada County Parks & Waterways, Boise Parks and Recreation, and Boise Fire.