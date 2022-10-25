One year later: Boise Towne Square Mall shooting

BOISE, Idaho — One year ago, on October 25, 2021, a shooter opened fire in the Boise Towne Square Mall, killing two people and injuring four others.

The shooter, later identified as 27-year-old Jacob Bergquist, was known to police. He died one day after the shooting while in the hospital. Boise Police say the cause of his death was determined to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Multiple BPD officers responded to the mall around 1:50 p.m. that Monday afternoon. Two officers riding in the same patrol car found a person matching Berquist's description behind a nearby business when police say he started firing a weapon at the patrol vehicle.

Idaho News 6

The officer in the passenger seat exited the vehicle to take cover, and then returned fire. He has since been ruled justified in his actions by the Twin Falls Prosecuting Attorney, Grant P. Loebs.

Loebs determining that the officer was, "not only lawfully attempting to apprehend a violent felon and defend other Law Enforcement Officers, but was acting in self-defense and to stop an ongoing shooting spree which had taken the lives of two citizens and was a threat to the lives of others.”

The officer in the driver's seat was wearing a Boise Police logo ball cap as part of his uniform and the hat was hit with gunfire from the suspect, according to a press release. The officer was cut on the face by metal and glass fragments.

Boise Police Department Boise Police shared these images of an officer's hat and patrol car window that was shot at by the suspect of the Boise Towne Square shooting.

That officer was one of four people injured by gunfire. Two women were injured while shopping inside the mall, and another woman was shot an injured in her vehicle, as the shooter fired west toward Milwaukee St.

Two victims were later identified as Jo Acker, a security guard working at the mall, and Roberto Arguelles who was shopping in Macy's.

Tiffany Luna

GoFundMe

Arguelles' family filed a claim for for $500,000 in damages with multiple state and local agencies, according to a BoiseDev report. The family hoping to recover funeral costs, counseling and loss of financial support he provided to family members.

Acker's family would file a similar claim a month later.

In a video released by the Boise Police Department earlier this month, Acting Police Chief Ron Winegar shares his condolences, saying "Our thoughts and our prayers go out to their families. We understand part of what they're going through, but we certainly don't understand all of it." Winegar, ending the message by saying, "we hope and we pray that all of those affected in this event, and in others that affect our community, that there can be some measure of peace and some measure of comfort through the very difficult times."