Family, coroner identify security guard killed in mall shooting

BOISE, Idaho — The family and the Ada County Coroner have identified the security guard who was killed in Monday's shooting at Boise Towne Square as 26-year-old Joseph Acker.

Tiffany Luna and Crystal Claus said police told them Jo confronted the shooter, saving others.

Police said in a press release Jo made contact with the suspect on the first floor of the mall near a department store. The suspected shooter shot Jo, who died at the scene.

"Jo has always been a hero," their mom, Crystal Claus said. "You never expect to outlive your kids, so this is very difficult. And Jo was my baby, he was loving, caring, strong, he loved the mountains."

Jo's older sister, Tiffany shared a similar sentiment.

"Disbelief, shock. As the oldest sibling I'm almost ten years older than him and you just never expect something like this to happen," she said.

Tiffany said this is what she wants people to remember about Jo, "How big his heart was and just to remember that he's a hero."