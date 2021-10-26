Boise Police: Suspect in Boise Towne Square shooting dies

BOISE, Idaho — The suspect in the shooting at Boise Towne Square Monday died today, according to an updated press release from Boise Police.

Police say the incident is still under investigation and all information provided in this update is preliminary.

The suspect will be identified by the Ada County Coroner pending next of kin notification, according to the release. Police say the investigation into his motives is ongoing. The manner of his death is also still under investigation by the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force.

Two victims died in the incident and they will also be identified by the Ada County Coroner when next of kin is notified.

Three other people were hurt in the shooting. Two of them have been identified as a 52-year-old woman and a 23-year-old woman and both were hurt while inside a store, according to the release. They are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the third victim, a 68-year-old woman, was shot and injured while inside her vehicle. She also has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a Boise Police Officer who responded to the scene was shot at through the window of his vehicle. Evidence indicates at this time the hat he was wearing was hit by gunfire and shards of glass from the window hit him, according to the release. He has been treated and released from the hospital.

Boise Police is asking anyone who was a witness and has not yet spoken to police to call CrimeStoppers or use this link through the City of Boise.

Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee and Mayor Lauren McLean will hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Idaho News 6 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.