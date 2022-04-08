One Idaho restaurants gourmet farm-to-table food looks just as good as it tastes

MERIDIAN, Idaho — With years spent working various positions in the service industry, Chef Danielle Christine didn't let a severe health scare or global pandemic decide whether or not she was ready or not to start her own restaurant.

"After my hospital stint I had to think 'what is my purpose?'... I realized it was food," said Chef Danielle.

Farm-to-table, locally sourced, handcrafted, gourmet food... the kind the gives you an experience looking just as amazing as it tastes is what Danielle passionately dreamed of. In addition to looking beautiful and tasting wonderful, you can feel even better knowing almost all of Haute Food's ingredients are source locally.

True Roots Oraganics, Ohana No-Till Farms, and Purple Sage are three local farms Danielle works with directly. Working with local farmers helps Danielle plan each menu item thoughtfully.

Danielle's menu's change every three weeks incorporating only the freshest in-season items. Recently she expanded her lunch and dinner menu to include breakfast. To browse the latest menu items, click here.

You can sign up for a weekly meal subscriptions online or via the crave delivery app.