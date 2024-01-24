Watch Now
Man killed, two officer K-9s injured in officer-involved shooting incident in South Boise

Police say a 37-year-old suspect is deceased
Shooting at Cole Rd. and Amity Ave.
Matt Sizemore
Ada County Sheriff and Boise Police responding to a shooting at Cole Rd. and Amity Ave.
Posted at 9:15 AM, Jan 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-24 12:10:15-05

BOISE, Idaho — An officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning leaves a 37-year-old suspect dead and two officer K-9s "badly injured" in south Boise near the intersection of Cole Rd. and Amity Ave.

Officers will still on scene late Wednesday morning. The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force is investigating.

We are awaiting an update from the Ada County Sheriff's Office. We'll continue monitoring this story and update you as we learn more.

