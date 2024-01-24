Man killed, two officer K-9s injured in officer-involved shooting incident in South Boise

BOISE, Idaho — An officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning leaves a 37-year-old suspect dead and two officer K-9s "badly injured" in south Boise near the intersection of Cole Rd. and Amity Ave.

Officers will still on scene late Wednesday morning. The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force is investigating.

The Ada County CITF is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Cole Road/Amity Ave. neighborhood early this morning. The 37-year-old suspect is deceased. ACSO and BPD officers are not injured. The man badly injured two K9 dogs during the incident. — Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) January 24, 2024

We are awaiting an update from the Ada County Sheriff's Office. We'll continue monitoring this story and update you as we learn more.