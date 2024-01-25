South Boise residents share shock and concern after officer-involved shooting in their neighborhood

SOUTH BOISE, Idaho — South Boise residents are reacting to a deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred early Wednesday.



Many residents were awoken by gunshots early Wednesday morning.

People who live in the area describe this sort of disruption as uncommon for the area.

Neighbors expressed gratitude for the K9s and officers protecting the community.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"There was just a lot of chaos, and I was like trying to, you know, peek out and see what was going on," says South Boise resident Alanei Orth.

Alanei Orth was excited to get to bed early on Tuesday night, but soon after she got in bed...

"We woke up from my dad waking us up, and there were just flashing lights," says Orth.

Lights, not an uncommon sight from routine traffic stops in the neighborhood, but this time it was a different type of scene.

"Then we start hearing gunshots and everything... it was a lot. I've never really seen anything like that happen, so it was just chaotic," says Orth.

A scene that was still chaotic come daylight. Leslie Walker was stopping at the Jacksons convenience store just down the road from his home to pick up a gift for his daughter after his shift as a paramedic when he encountered the scene.

"It's a concern... I mean, Boise is big and getting bigger, and we have, you know, big city things... but out here, it's not something we generally deal with," says Walker.

Lifelong South Boise resident Joy Patterson shares Walker's concerns.

"Things have definitely changed... we live close, and we kept hearing sirens... I didn't realize it was so close to us," says Patterson.

But she is grateful for the officers and K9s protecting her neighborhood.

"I feel terrible about the dogs... you know these dogs are trained to protect us... I'm just really grateful for our police department and that they are willing to risk their lives when they go into that kind of a situation to protect the community," says Patterson.