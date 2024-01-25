Man killed in Ada County police shooting previously arrested after a brawl with police in Arizona

IDAHO — The man killed by Ada County Sheriff's Office deputies and one Boise Police Officer on Wednesday was previously arrested in 2015 after a brawl with police in Arizona.

Cottonwood Police responded to a Cottonwood, Arizona Walmart for reports of an assault, by multiple people, on a female employee.

Video shows police approaching a group, the Gaver family, and a brawl breaking out when police tried to separate the family for questioning.

During the brawl one police officer, Jeremy Daniels, who is also from Idaho, was shot in the leg. Daniels recovered from his injuries.

Enoch Gaver, Jeremiah's brother, was shot and killed in the brawl.

After the brawl, Jeremiah Gaver was charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

Just over a month later the State of Arizona dismissed Jeremiah Gaver's charges after he was found not competent to stand trial.