North End residents speak about the Wednesday night shooting that Boise Police say left a man dead

BOISE, Idaho — One person is dead after an exchange of gunfire with Boise Police late Wednesday night in the North End neighborhood in Boise.

RELATED | Chief Winegar addresses the public regarding Wednesday night's deadly shooting

"I was in the living room, and my wife was in the backyard, and we heard 'bam, bam, bam,' and some other noises, and I would look outside, and there were cops all around," said Todd Sprague, a North End resident.

On Thursday morning, the neighborhood in the North End woke up to a heavy police presence as numerous city blocks were closed off by police line tape.

"And then I was just looking around and I see a police car or two," said Jeff Bosse, a North End resident.

Boise Police say they dispatched officers around 10:24pm Wednesday night after being alerted of an armed person on the 700 block of North 20th Street.

Once they arrived and heard shots being fired, officers say they requested additional backup and then attempted to locate the suspect. That's when things intensified.

"All of a sudden, there was an exchange of gunfire; there were 12 and 13 shots, and I can tell it was a back-and-forth thing at that point; it told me to get down to the ground, I lay on the floor, and waited for it to stop," said Bosse.

Residents in the area we spoke to told us they heard the gunshots and were confused about what was happening. One man who lives near the shooting says he could hear it, but was kept back from the scene for safety.

"This was as far as we could get, and we could tell this was last night, and it seemed further last night, but we could tell that was where the victim was," said Bosse.

Throughout the day, the police presence was visible as they continued their investigation. The police line tape came down from the majority of the area. But the investigation seems to continue in an alley between 19th and 20th Streets.

“ We can tell that something was going on right there, and that's where the victim was," said Bosse.

Police say no officers were harmed during the shooting, and the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force is now investigating the city's latest deadly shooting involving a police officer.