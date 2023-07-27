One killed in exchange of gunfire with Boise Police

BOISE, Idaho — One person is dead after an exchange of gunfire with Boise Police late Wednesday night.

The Boise Police Department says officers were dispatched to a situation involving an armed person around 10:24 p.m. on N. 20th St.

The department says officers staged nearby while gathering more information. The officers on scene requested more officers around 10:43 p.m. when officers say they could hear shots being fired.

The police department says they quickly located suspect, and there was an exchange of gunfire where the suspect was struck.

Ada County Paramedics pronounced the individual dead on the scene.

Ada County Critical Incident Task Force (CITF) led by the Garden City Police Department is investigating.

No officers were physically injured during the incident and involved officers will be placed on administrative leave.

Detectives ask anyone who witnessed the incident to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.