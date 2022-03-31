Caldwell police chief retiring, FBI investigation into officers continues

The City of Caldwell announced Caldwell Police Chief Frank Wyant's retirement Thursday amid on-going FBI investigations into the department.

Court documents obtained by Idaho News 6 show Commander of the Investigation Division for Caldwell Police Joseph Alan Hoadley is charged with Deprivation of Rights under Color of Law. The charge stems from an incident in March of 2017.

City of Caldwell Spokesperson Bianca Stevenson said in a prior statement made to Idaho News 6 on March 17 Wyant is not the subject of the investigation and is in good standings.

"The City is aware of an ongoing FBI investigation involving certain officers in the Caldwell Police Department as well as the social media speculation concerning Police Chief Wyant’s connection to that investigation," City of Caldwell spokesperson Bianca Stevenson said. "Chief Wyant is not a subject in the FBI investigation. Nor is he a subject in any police, Human Resources or other internal investigation by the City. No disciplinary action against Chief Wyant is being considered by the City. His status with the City is that of an employee in good standing."

Wyant began working with the department in 1991 and has been the department's chief since December 2015.

The City of Caldwell's announcement did not clarify when the retirement goes into effect or who will step into the role.