Caldwell City Council votes against appointing mayor's pick for police chief

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell City Council voted 4-2 against appointing Jason Kuzik as the next Caldwell Police Chief.

Some council members say Kuzik wasn't the right fit to help the department heal and move on as the FBI continues to investigate the department.

Current Police Chief Frank Wyant will officially retire from Caldwell Police on May 31. Wyant announced his retirement in March amid the FBI investigation.

"Chief Wyant is not a subject in the FBI investigation. Nor is he a subject in any police, Human Resources or other internal investigation by the City. No disciplinary action against Chief Wyant is being considered by the City. His status with the City is that of an employee in good standing." Stevenson previously said.

When Idaho News 6 asked for comment from the mayor, City of Caldwell spokesperson Bianca Stevenson said Wagoner has no comment.

The City of Caldwell has not announced who will take over the department in the interim as the process to find a new police chief continues.

