Nampa man charged with murder for Christmas shooting in Star

STAR, Idaho — A Nampa man has been charged with first-degree murder for the shooting at Hunter’s Creek Sports Complex in Star on Christmas.

Ada County Sheriff officials report Dakota Travis Honeycutt, 19, is charged with assisting in the suicide of 48-year-old Kevin Hunt and destruction of evidence on Dec. 26.

Ada County prosecutors changed Honeycutt’s charges to include felony counts of grand theft, destruction of evidence and first-degree murder based on new evidence, according to a Jan. 10 ACSO news release.

Honeycutt told investigators at the time that he drove Hunt to Hunter’s Creek Park and watched him shoot himself around 9 p.m. on Christmas Day. Honeycutt was living at Hunt’s Nampa-area apartment, police say.

The news release says Honeycutt left the body there, took the gun and threw it in the Boise River before going back to the apartment “without telling anyone what happened.”

Hunt’s body was found on a park sidewalk by a citizen around 9 a.m. Dec. 26, who called 911.

ACSO investigators determined Hunt died from a gunshot wound.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Dive Team found the shotgun in the river on Dec. 27. Investigators later determined that Honeycutt planned and committed the shooting, according to the release.

“It is unclear why the men were at Hunter’s Creek Park, as they both lived in Nampa and do not appear to have any ties to Star,” the release states. “Honeycutt does appear to have some ties to the Middleton area.”

Honeycutt is set to appear in court on Jan. 31.