Star Police investigating man found dead after apparent shooting at Hunter's Creek Sports Park

STAR, Idaho — Star Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in his late 40s who was found dead near Hunter's Creek Sports Park off Star Road early Sunday, according to a press release from the Ada County Sheriff's Office.

ACSO says someone spotted the man in the morning just after 9:00 a.m. and called 911. Star Police responded and report it appears the man was shot and was declared dead at the scene.

Star Police are continuing their investigation as of Sunday evening and searching the area for evidence of what happened. ACSO says the initial investigation of the man's death as a suicide "appear suspicious; however, there does not appear to be any immediate threat to the public."

So far, they have identified the man and are pursuing multiple leads. It is unclear how long the man was dead at the scene.

Investigators are asking anyone with information call Ada County Dispatch at (208) 377-6790.