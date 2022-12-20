Moscow PD addresses concerns about their handling of quadruple homicide investigation

MOSCOW, Idaho — More than six weeks after four University of Idaho students were found murdered near campus, Moscow Police have still not made an arrest, named a suspect, or located a murder weapon.

"I know there have been some questions about the leadership in this investigation," Chief James Fry said Tuesday in the department's latest video release. Fry continued to say his staff is experienced and will remain the lead on the case.

"Let me be clear, this is the Moscow Police Department's investigation, and I am the Chief of Police. The decisions are mine and mine alone," Chief Fry said. "Despite statements about my team, we remain focused on solving the murder of four students to seek justice for them."

Fry said his command staff has over 90 years of combined experience overseeing the investigation's daily operation.

"I select who runs the investigative teams," Fry said. Their officers are also supported by personnel from the FBI and Idaho State Police.

"Their continued resources and knowledge are vital to our success," Fry said. "Our investigative units work under a unified structure and have the autonomy to move forward and solve this case."

Investigators have conducted more than 250 interviews since the victims were discovered on November 13.

In their latest press release, Moscow Police said they are aware of a white Hyundai Elantra found in Eugene, Oregon. They are working with the local jurisdiction to determine if the vehicle is related to this case.

This comes after repeated calls to the public to come forward with tips regarding a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that investigators believe was seen near the crime scene around the time of the murders.

"Investigators believe the occupant(s) may have critical information to share regarding this case and have identified over 22,000 vehicles," the press release stated. "If you know of, or own a vehicle matching this description, or know of anyone who may have been driving this specific vehicle on the days preceding or the day of the murders, please forward that information to the Tip Line."