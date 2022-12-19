Watch Now
Quadruple homicide investigation in Moscow continues through the holidays

Ted S. Warren/AP
FILE - Bare spots are seen on Nov. 29, 2022, in the snowy parking lot in front of the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, in Moscow, Idaho, after vehicles belonging to the victims and others were towed away earlier in the day. Police are asking for help finding the occupant of a car that was seen near where the students were stabbed, saying that person could have "critical information" about the case. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Posted at 11:40 AM, Dec 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-19 13:44:49-05

MOSCOW, Idaho — Detectives in Moscow are continuing to investigate the quadruple homicide of four University of Idaho students in the early morning hours of November 13. Police still have not named a suspect as they continue asking for tips from the public.

In the latest video update from the Moscow Police department Monday morning, Chief James Fry said they've received roughly 10,000 tips on the case so far.

Investigators say "progress continues to be made" in finding information about a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that authorities believe was in the immediate area of the crime scene around the time of the murders.

Despite receiving many tips about the car, police are urging anyone who has not yet come forward with information to do so.

"Investigators continue to believe the occupant(s) of this vehicle may have critical information to share regarding this case," the press release stated.

Moscow Police have six detectives dedicated to the case, along with five support staff and a communications team.

Meanwhile, the FBI has 60 personnel on the case, both on the scene in Moscow and elsewhere in the US analyzing potential evidence. They also have two Behavior Analysis Unit investigators assigned to the investigation.

Idaho State Police are also still allocating resources to the ongoing case, with 13 investigators in Moscow, 15 uniformed troopers assisting with community patrols, and ISP Forensic Services.

Investigators have also been reviewing surveillance video from the surrounding areas around the time of the murders.

Moscow Detectives have asked for any and all video from residents and businesses within the area of West Taylor Ave (north boundary), West Palouse River Dr (south boundary), Highway 95 south to the 2700 block of Highway 95 S (east boundary), and Arboretum & Botanical Garden (west boundary) who have video surveillance at their residence or business between 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

Detectives are requesting all available video – whether there appears to be motion and content or not.

Digital Media Video can be submitted at fbi.gov/moscowidaho or tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.

