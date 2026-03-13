Monster Jam returns to the Treasure Valley with daredevil driver Angelina Nock at the wheel

NAMPA, Idaho — Monster Jam is back in the Treasure Valley, and one of its most daring drivers is ready to put on a show at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.

Angelina Nock stands just over 5 feet tall, but size has nothing to do with courage — especially when you're behind the wheel of a monster truck.

WATCH: Monster Truck driver Angelina Nock does it all for the fans

Monster truck driver has deep risk-taking roots

Nock comes from circus royalty. Her parents, known as the Nerveless Nocks, were daredevils, and the Nock family's roots in performance go back to the 1840s, when they created the first circus in Switzerland.

Nine generations later, Angelina has worked the sway poles, performed aerial stunts, and appeared with the world-famous Tommy Bartlett Ski Show in Wisconsin Dells.

Now she drives the Megalodon — and she wouldn't have it any other way.

"It feels like home, and I get to travel, and I absolutely love it, and getting to meet all the great kids that are here today— it's just amazing," Nock said.

Her path to monster truck driving ran through Monster Jam University. It's a real thing, although classes last only 15 days. It's taught by 12-time world champion driver Tom Meents.

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"Monster Jam University in Paxton, Illinois, [that's] where I learned everything I know today," added Nock.

Before the weekend performances, the Megalodon was staged at the Nampa Library, where it drew a crowd of fans eager to get a closer look.

One young fan summed up the appeal simply: "I like when they come out, and I like the noise."

Getting the truck ready for the spotlight is no small task. Crews apply about 5 cans of tire shine to make sure every inch of the massive vehicle looks its best — and unlike a standard car, the shine goes on the tread, not just the outside of the tires.

Monster Jam performances are scheduled all weekend at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. You can purchase tickets here.