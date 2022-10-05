Micron announces ‘mega fab’ in Central New York. How it compares to Boise announcement

This article was originally published by Don Day in BoiseDev.

Micron Technology held a symbolic groundbreaking event for a $15 billion expansion in Boise last month. Today, the company announced another project in Central New York, which will invest nearly $100 billion near Syracuse.

Micron said the project in Clay, New York will be the largest semiconductor facility in the country. The company also said it will be the largest private investment in New York – a significant feat considering the size of that state’s economy.

The Boise-based company says it will spend the $100 billion over a period of 20 years to build what it calls a “super fab,” employing about 9,000 people.

Last month, Micron officials touted that the Boise cleanroom would be the largest in the country at 600,000 square feet. Now, less than a month later, the company said the New York facility ‘could eventually’ include a total of 2.4 million square feet of cleanroom space. A cleanroom is an area controlled for a low amount of airborne particles used in developing and producing semiconductors.

Both the Boise and New York facilities will be used to bring the production of semiconductor chips back to the US. Currently, most chipmaking is done overseas. The existing Boise manufacturing plant is used for research and development but will pivot to additional manufacturing as the site is built out between now and 2030.

Micron said it will take home $5.5 billion in incentives from New York for the project, as well as federal support from the CHIPS and Science Act which Congress passed earlier this year.

Comparing the projects

The fab in Boise will also be the largest private investment in Idaho, respectively. But, unlike New York, the exact details of the incentive package for Micron’s Treasure Valley expansion has not yet been revealed to the public.