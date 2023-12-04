Meridian Police Department answers questions about a horrific crime

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian police swarmed a quiet North Meridian neighborhood Sunday evening when they received a domestic-related 9-1-1 call, only to discover a double murder had taken place.

Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea held a press conference about the crime Monday morning. He first said, “Our hearts go out to the victims and families who are suffering today. We have two separate families whose lives will be forever changed. They lost their mother/daughter because of a senseless act of violence."

Two friends, 33-year-old Emily Works and 41-year-old Sarah Walmsley were shot to death at a home on North Cougar Way. Basterrechea said officers were quick to identify 33-year-old Clint Caleb Powers as a suspect. Powers fled the home, and hours later carjacked a vehicle about half a mile away from the home on Zircon Ave.

An Ada County deputy in the area of Ustick and Venable located the stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. Powers fled the stolen vehicle on foot and fired several rounds at the deputy.

Basterrechea reflects on the search for Powers, “The deputy is very fortunate to have not been hit, as well as anybody in that residential area.”

A neighbor who spoke with Idaho News Six saw the suspect run across a walking path and jump over a fence into the backyard of a home where the chase came to an end.

An eleven-year-old minor, who was at the home where the crime happened, was able to leave the home and is now with family members.

If you or anyone you know is involved in a domestic violence situation please seek help by contacting your local police department or organizations like the Women's and Children Alliance and Faces of Hope.


