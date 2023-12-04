Double murder-suicide in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Police are actively investigating a double homicide that happened Sunday night.

Just after 7 p.m. authorities responded to what was believed to be a domestic disturbance where shots were fired. When Meridian PD entered the residence on the 2000 block of N. Cougar Way, they found two deceased women ages 33 and 41. They were able to quickly identify a suspect in a stolen vehicle about half a mile away from the crime scene. An Ada County deputy pulled the suspect over, in the area of Ustick and Venable, attempting a traffic stop when the suspect tried to run away. After a pursuit on foot, the suspect fired several rounds at the deputy.

The deputy was unharmed and after officers set up a perimeter, the suspect committed suicide in the 700 block of W. Indian Rocks.

A press conference will be held at 10 a.m. Monday morning at the Meridian Police Dept. media room.

