Meredith Stead selected to represent District 5 for Boise City Council

BOISE, Idaho — Mayor McLean has selected Meredith Stead, the current Planning & Zoning Commissioner, to fill the District 5 seat vacancy in the Boise City Council left by the departure of Holli Woodings.

RELATED | Mayor to appoint interim Boise City Council Member for District 5, filling vacancy of Holli Woodings

In a press release from the city, McLean says, "Meredith’s deep commitment to volunteer service, community partnerships and experience with land use issues and economic development makes her my choice for the seat."

Stead has served as the chair of the Planning & Zoning Commission for the past two years after joining them in 2018, and currently works for Albertsons Companies in the corporate office.

She is scheduled to be sworn in during the August 15 council meeting.

Stead is the third council member appointed by the Mayor this year.

RELATED | Mayor McLean fills two city council vacancies

Elections for all council district seats will be held in November.

