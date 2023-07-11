Mayor to appoint interim Boise City Council Member for District 5, filling vacancy of Holli Woodings

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise has issued a press release stating that Boise City Council president Holli Woodings is resigning from her position on the council, effective July 21, 2023, as she is relocating to Washington D.C. later this month.

“It’s bittersweet to leave early, but it’s with the health and happiness of my family in mind. We are excited for the next chapter of our lives–starting in new schools and exploring opportunities to work and play in a new place,” said City Council President Holli Woodings.

The seat will be up for election in November, but in the interim, the vacancy is expected to be filled with an appointment by Mayor McLean for the remainder of the term.

Applications for candidates for District 5 representation are being accepted beginning immediately.

Candidates seeking appointment must be qualified electors in District 5, using the legal boundaries from the 2021 election map. Previous applicants who are eligible to serve in District 5 are encouraged to apply. Applications must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 1, 2023. More information can be found on the city's website.