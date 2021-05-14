Masks no longer required indoors or outdoors in Boise city limits

BOISE, Idaho — Masks are no longer required in indoor or outdoor public spaces, according to a news release from Mayor McLean's office. The city is suspending the enforcement but will continue to work with businesses that choose to require masks on public property.

The release also said that Boise will no longer restrict crowd size limits, but people and organizations are encouraged to be safe and take the appropriate precautions.

"It is incredible to know that getting a free, readily available vaccine is all that stands between most Boise residents and a post-COVID world," said Mayor Lauren McLean. "I can't wait to see smiling faces. We've all worked so hard to get here, and I'm thrilled to celebrate this summer with all of you."

The pandemic will be monitored by city officials and health orders will be modified as needed. City facilities will not change immediately, current protocols will be evaluated and any changes will be announced soon.

Central District Health announced Thursday it lifted the public health advisory for the four counties in its jurisdiction. These decisions follow the CDC's updated guidance for fully vaccinated people no longer needing to wear masks.