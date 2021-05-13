Boise School District reviewing mask policy after CDC decision

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise School District announced Thursday it is reviewing its current mask policy after the CDC said those who are fully vaccinated can go without masks in most settings.

The district says it will rely on CDC guidance specific to schools as well as recommendations from local health professionals. An announcement will be made when all relevant data is available. Until then, all current safety protocols will be in place.

Boise School District and Boise State University are partnering to provide students, families and staff COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. The tests and vaccines are located at Boise State's Campus School Building and both are free.

Spanish language interpreter services and same-day appointments are available now with walk-in services coming soon. Free parking is available in the Brady Street Garage and ADA parking in front of the building.

At a White House briefing, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear face coverings indoors or outdoors, in most settings.

The CDC recommends masks still be worn while traveling, including on planes, trains and buses. Locations, such as health care facilities, will continue to follow their specific infection control recommendations, according to Walensky.