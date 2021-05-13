Public health advisory lifted for Central District Health counties

BOISE, Idaho — Central District Health will lift the public health advisory in place for its four-county jurisdiction.

CDH announced the public health advisory for Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley Counties is lifted based on the Centers for Disease Control's decision to allow fully vaccinated individuals go maskless.

CDH says Residents are encouraged to follow local, state and federal health guidelines.

"Central District Health has always based our decisions for pandemic precautions on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," said Russ Duke, District Director for CDH, in statement. “With today’s announcement that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks or physically distance, in most indoor and outdoor settings, our public health advisory for COVID-19 is being lifted."

Vaccinated people who want to continue to wear a mask are encouraged to do so and make "educated decisions depending on the setting you’re in and those who may be around you."

Mask-wearing for groups who have not yet had the chance to get vaccinated is still encouraged. CDH announced it will release further guidance on COVID-19 safety precautions and recommendations for venues and events of unvaccinated individuals shortly.

The City of Boise still has a public health order in effect, but will making an announcement tomorrow with changes. Idaho News 6 will have the latest on that when it becomes available.