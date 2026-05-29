Western Days brings live music, carnival rides, and 80-plus vendors to Twin Falls City Park

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The 44th annual Western Days festival is underway at Twin Falls City Park, bringing together live music, carnival rides, food, and retail vendors, and what organizers call potentially the biggest turnout in the event's history.

Event organizers expect 30,000 people to visit the park over the course of the weekend, spanning three days of festivities.

WATCH: Western Days is back at Twin Falls City Park with music, rides, vendors, and a parade. Organizers expect 30,000 attendees this weekend.

Western Days returns to Twin Falls City Park for its 44th year

Cory Paulson, owner of Twin Falls clothing brand Perinne Man Press, said the festival holds a special place in the community.

"It's beautiful, it's shady, it's fun to come down to the park," Paulson said.

"Even before Perrine Man, Western Days has been going on forever— so it's been one of those things that when I was a kid, we came down here, and we still come down obviously," Paulson added.

The festival draws attendees from across the region. Larry, a Twin Falls neighbor, brought his bikes out to celebrate the occasion.

"I just like all the culture. That's what we brought the bikes out for— in my 'western culture'— I'm originally from California, and this was our culture back when I was a kid— thought I would bring it out and share it with everybody," Larry said.

Joey Martin / Idaho News 6

Remington Barns, a member of the Western Days Committee, said organizers have been working to grow and improve the event.

"For a couple of years, we were trying to figure out how we wanted the show to go— in which direction— now we've kind of figured out that we got some things that we are trying to push and improve it even more than it's ever been," Barns said.

More than 80 food and retail vendors are set up throughout the park. Along Hansen Street, next to the library, carnival rides are up and running. Attendees can also interact with butterflies and try a walk-on-water attraction.

Live music continues throughout the weekend, wrapping up Sunday afternoon with Hells Belles, an all-female AC/DC tribute band.

The Western Days Parade takes place Saturday at 9 a.m., running from Falls Avenue to downtown Twin Falls. Forecasts are calling for a breezy morning, so organizers encourage attendees to arrive early to claim a spot along the route.

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