Wendell's new 4,000-square-foot library opens after years in cramped, temporary spaces

WENDELL, Idaho — Wendell has a new permanent library. The city converted a former shop class building into a 4,000-square-foot space using $500,000 in budgeted city funds.

Mayor Rebecca Vipperman said the opening marks a significant shift for a community that has long made do with undersized, temporary facilities.

"Wendell has a history of kind of underutilizing a library in our community, we've had libraries in the basement of city hall, we've had libraries in a mobile home that was supposed to be temporary – it's been over two decades," Vipperman said.

WATCH: Wendell's new 4,000-sq-ft library is open, replacing a decades-old temporary trailer with a $500K permanent space.

Inside Wendell's new permanent library

The new building replaces a dark and cramped converted trailer that had served as the library. Neighbors visiting for the first time are already responding to the change.

Wendell resident Anna Hurd visited the new library with her children. Her reaction was immediate.

"So big and bright! And yeah," Hurd said.

Her daughter added that the new library has "a bunch of new books," and Hurd agreed.

"Yay! The lovely new smell... we're excited its open," Hurd said.

Library Director Annie Burke said the new space exceeded her expectations.

"I love the beautiful beams that they re-did and they kept... oh, I just think it's beautiful," Burke said.

Library programs were paused during construction but have since resumed. Burke said she is thrilled to welcome the community back.

"It's wonderful, just to see the kids and our families... we've missed them so much – I'm excited... just so excited," Burke said.

For Vipperman, the new library reflects a broader commitment by city government to serve residents.

"This really shows that the city is invested in the library and creating it, expanding it, and providing what we need to for the community," Vipperman said.

In addition to the library itself, the new building includes a community room available for rent to any Wendell resident. An official grand opening is expected to be scheduled in the coming weeks.

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