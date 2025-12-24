Warm December weather delays Magic Mountain ski season, sends local anglers to Rock Creek

HANSEN, Idaho — The unseasonably warm December weather in southern Idaho has forced Magic Mountain Ski Resort to push back its opening day indefinitely.

Winter sports enthusiasts are left disappointed, but some are creating unexpected opportunities for other outdoor activities.

With a low chance of significant snowfall in the forecast, Magic Mountain remains at the mercy of Mother Nature, and current conditions are nowhere near ready for skiing operations.

"Not enough snow to open our ski resort means lost business and, more importantly, missed time with our Magic Mountain family and customers," Magic Mountain said in a statement. "We're talking ski, board, and tubing enthusiasts, and we're hurting. Our team is ready to roll, but we need Mother Nature's help. So, we're throwing it out to you: let's do the snow dance and pray for a winter wonderland!"

For local Twin Falls friends Tanner Veenstra and Skyler Bellus, the lack of snow is disappointing.

"It's frustrating. We drove up there the other day, and it was just completely no snow," Veenstra said.

"It's hard to sled and snowboard and ski if there is no snow," Bellus said.

But for this duo, when life hands you lemons, you grab your rod and reel. With the warm weather and having a couple of weeks off from school, the two decided to continue their mission to explore and fish all of Rock Creek.

"We come here like twice a week, maybe three times a week, and we've been catching fish like this big. We've just been hunting for the big one," Bellus said.

While the boys enjoy the hunt for the big one, that itch to snowboard is getting more intense day by day.

"I like being out fishing, but I want to be snowboarding, and I wish it would just snow," Bellus said.

