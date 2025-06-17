Twin Falls seeks community input for Rock Creek restoration project as city works to revitalize Rock Creek

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — City leaders in Twin Falls are working to restore Rock Creek, an important waterway that flows through the heart of the city, and they want to hear from residents about how to improve this overlooked resource.

"It's a tragedy in Twin Falls what's happened to Rock Creek," said historian Russ Tremayne. "It's a central part of Idaho history that in some way has been left out."

From its origins in the South Hills, Rock Creek flows north past the site of the Stricker Homestead and Rock Creek Station, which was once a supply stop on the Oregon Trail, and among the first permanent settlements of the Pioneers in the region.

Behind Stricker Homestead, the water in Rock Creek is clear enough to see through. By the time it reaches the Snake River, it has picked up significant sediment and other contaminants after 30-ish miles winding through farmland, past feed lots, industrial manufacturing, meat processing plants, and even automotive junkyards.

For years, community members have pushed for improvements to the waterway.

Chris Foster is a member of the Magic Valley Fly Fishers, and he told me this was the second time he's participated in discussions about how to restore Rock Creek.

"Once you find out how long this place is in all different environments, it is a pretty neat little creek. It really is," Foster told Idaho News 6.

"As we’ve seen in the past, other cities have done, it’s just a matter of maturity and deciding that you know this is worthwhile for a really diverse group of people," Foster said.

The City of Twin Falls is working to reduce contaminants entering the creek. In 2023, Congressman Mike Simpson earmarked $4 million for the effort.

"The goal is to help people understand what we're trying to accomplish to help them get excited about the project to get their feedback about what they would like to see for Rock Creek their vision of the future," said Erin Day Cox, an environmental engineer who will help lead a workshop this week to gather ideas for water quality improvement projects.

Now, as a master plan takes shape, city leaders are looking for input from residents.

"Now we're really hoping to get some of the public input and feedback about what they have witnessed in the river, their ideas, and their thoughts about where some improvements could be made," Cox said.

Residents can share their thoughts at the Rock Creek Watershed Restoration Workshop on Wednesday night from 5 to 7 p.m. at Rock Creek Park.

