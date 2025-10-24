Valley High School breaks ground on new agriculture education building

HAZELTON, Idaho — Valley High School will soon offer its first agricultural education program after breaking ground on a new $3.3 million facility funded by a state grant.

The Valley Agriculture Education Foundation celebrated the groundbreaking of the new building, which will house two agriculture classrooms, a full shop and a greenhouse.

The facility will support agriculture fabrication classes, animal science classes, plant science classes and food science classes.

"We're breaking ground today on a new facility that will have two ag classrooms, a full shop, and a greenhouse," said Krista Huettig, chair of the Valley Agriculture Education Foundation.

Despite being located between the generational farmland of Eden and Hazelton, Valley High School currently lacks any agricultural program.

The project received funding through Idaho Superintendent of Schools Debie Critchfield's Career Ready Students Grant program, which she developed to invest in students and local communities through career technical programs.

"It was an idea I had a few years ago as a way to invest in kids in local communities. And for career technical programs that really bring education and learning to life," Critchfield said.

Critchfield, who grew up 45 minutes from Valley High School, said returning to the Magic Valley to see her grant program in action feels especially meaningful.

The superintendent highlighted Idaho's leadership in career technical education, noting the state recently ranked number one nationally for students involved in career technical education while being dually enrolled in college.

The new facility aims to provide Idaho students with alternatives to traditional higher education, which Huettig said is particularly important for generational farming communities.

"It huge for our little communities to have people come back and contribute to our economy," Huettig said.

Critchfield emphasized the importance of keeping multiple pathways open for students.

"You want to go to college? We're great at getting you to college! We also want every other door opened up," Critchfield said.

Construction will begin immediately, with the facility expected to be completed and ready for students in fall 2026.

