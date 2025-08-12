U.S. Navy Blue Angels land in Twin Falls ahead of 2025 Magic Valley Airshow

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — In just a few short days, the calm skies above Twin Falls will transform into one of the largest airshow in Idaho: the Magic Valley Airshow.

Aircraft from all over the country have started to arrive, including the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

"They're one of the most popular flying units in the world, yet they come to Twin Falls, Idaho," said Jim O'Donnell, the Magic Valley Airshow director.

WATCH: What to expect from the 2025 Magic Valley Airshow —

On Monday night, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels touched down in Twin Falls, marking the legendary crew's third visit to the Magic Valley Airshow.

Jim O'Donnell commented, "We are probably the smallest airshow they do. They participate here, I think, because they appreciate the community and how they are treated. We uphold the values that the Blue Angels like."

As the pilots take some time to rest before the show, fans can catch glimpses of their sleek aircraft through the fence at Joslin Field.

"I came over to see the Blue Angels; I was picking up my dad from the airport and noticed some really cool-looking jets here," said Preston Harmison, a Twin Falls resident. "It should make for a cool picture — I might post it on Instagram or something."

While the Blue Angels are the star of the show, they are not the only impressive acts this weekend.

"We will have an F-35 demo team coming up from Hill Air Force Base, which is incredible to have in the sky; it's one of the most advanced fighter jets in the world today," O'Donnell said. "We have some of the top airshow performers in the world joining us as well."

Fans can also look forward to a full lineup of aerobatic performances, static aircraft displays, vendors, concessions, and much more — all starting this Saturday.

"The gates will open at 9 o'clock, with the airshow opening ceremony at 11" O'Donnell explained. "The Blue Angels will take to the sky at 3, and the show will conclude when they land at 4."

If you make it to the show, don’t worry — you’ll just need to keep your eyes on the sky. The Blue Angels are scheduled to take multiple practice laps over the Magic Valley on Thursday and Friday.

