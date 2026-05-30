Twin Falls Western Days parade draws thousands for 44th annual community celebration

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Western Days parade rolled through Twin Falls on Saturday morning, drawing thousands of residents along Blue Lakes and Shoshone for the 44th annual celebration.

WATCH | Thousands lined the streets Saturday for the annual parade, featuring 80+ floats and an America 250 theme—

Twin Falls Western Days parade: 44th annual celebration

More than 80 floats traveled the parade route, starting at Falls Avenue, heading down to Five Points, passing City Park, and ending in downtown Twin Falls.

Sister Rosemary Boessen from La Posada Ministries served as this year's Grand Marshal.

"I enjoy being here and working with the community, and I pray for everybody every day," Boessen said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Western Days brings live music, carnival rides, and 80-plus vendors to Twin Falls City Park

The America 250 theme was prominent throughout the parade, with Twin Falls County Sheriff Jack Johnson inviting local officials to join him in leading the procession through town.

"This is so great, because when you look around how many people put floats in, how many people come out to see parades. This is America, right? God bless it," Johnson said.

Western Days judge Nicole Rowley described what the event means to the community.

"Western Days means community. It means all of these beautiful people getting together, bringing their kids, having a great time," Rowley said.

Rowley also explained how the judging process works.

"We get to see if it's sparkly, we get to see what the presentation is, we get to see how exciting, we get to hear the music. And then we get to choose one through five — who's the best?" Rowley said.

Western Days continues through Sunday afternoon at City Park.

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