Twin Falls School District moves elementary boundaries to accommodate dual immersion program

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — District boundaries are changing for the Twin Falls School District, and starting next school year, Bickel Elementary in Twin Falls will become the new home for the district's dual immersion program, prompting some students to switch schools.

The Twin Falls School District has decided to repurpose Bickel Elementary, which was facing declining enrollment, as the center for its dual immersion program.

This program will offer instruction in both English and Spanish, aiming to foster bilingualism among students.

"We just didn't want to shut Bickel down. It has a lot of history and sentimental value to the building," said Superintendent Brady Dickinson. "One of the options the board did consider was closing the building, but at the end of the day, we felt it was more important to be innovative."

With Bickel Elementary set to host the kindergarten through third-grade dual immersion program, current students will be reassigned to other schools in the district, including Oregon Trail, Morningside, and Lincoln Elementary.

Superintendent Dickinson explained the structure of the dual immersion program, where students will spend half of their day receiving instruction in English and the other half in Spanish.

This approach is designed to integrate students who speak different languages, promoting a bilingual learning environment.

"I'm so excited that we have a school board that believes in bilingualism and training our students to become global citizens," said Jorge Pulleiro, the newly appointed principal of the dual immersion program.

The district's decision to implement the dual immersion program at Bickel Elementary is part of a broader effort to maintain the school's historical significance while adapting to changing educational needs.

As the Twin Falls School District prepares for these changes, new bus routes will be established over the summer to accommodate the reassigned students.

The school district encourages parents to reach out with any questions regarding the new boundaries.

